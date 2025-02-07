OBITUARY: Doris George Clark

Doris George Clark, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025, after a brief illness.

Doris was a kind woman with a great sense of humor. She touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Doris lived her life with an unwavering faith in God, and a deep love for her family. She was a longtime member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church. Doris spent 20 years at the Tennessee Baptist Convention, where she later retired and developed lifelong friendships. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved son, William Harrison “Bill” Clark, Jr.; her parents, Louis and Maybelle George; her infant brother, Louis Christian George Jr.; and her sisters, Margaret Byrd and Christine Walls. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Diane Clark Shuping and husband, Dale; her grandson, Clark Stuart Brooks, all from Lexington, KY; her sister, Elween Graves; and a loving group of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, with Pastor Rusty Trotter officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. The interment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Mike Puckett officiating.

Pallbearers include: Clark Brooks, Dwight Stacey, Whit Whitson, Terry Walls, Keith Byrd, James Brown, Doug Wright, and Greg Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of her Sunday School class.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069, or to a charity of your choice.