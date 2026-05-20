Doris Farley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away at 2:30am on May 18, 2026 from heart failure. Ms. Farley, daughter of Theodora Reager Kimbel and Dewey Kimbel, was born May 17, 1931 in Louisville, KY.

She fell in love with her handsome next door neighbor, Ed, when she was 14 and mourned his passing 79 years later after a long and happy marriage. She attended Centre College and received a BA from the University of Louisville. After many years as wife and mother, she returned to school and received a Master of Social Work from the University of Tennessee in 1974.

She was the director of YWCA Try-Angle House from 1976-1988. After her retirement she remained an active volunteer and church leader. She particularly valued her work at the “Living Room,” a place where unhoused people could gather and talk together. She was devoted to her church and played many roles in her congregation and beyond, including ordained Elder and member of the Committee on Ministry. She was an early advocate for LGBTQ+ folk. We continue to learn about countless acts of kindness that were as natural to her as breathing. She was a sucker for pretty clothes.

She is survived by 3 children: Mark Farley (Dianne), Wendy Farley (Max), Amy Howe (Dave); 7 grandchildren: Farley, Scotty, Emily, Paul, Davis, Yana, and Joanna and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Nashville on May 24, 2026 at 3:00. The family welcomes contributions in her honor to Second Presbyterian Church or the Doris K. Farley and W. Edward Farley Vanderbilt Divinity School Scholarship Fund.

Doris’s mischievous smile and warm heart always lit up a room. She will be missed!

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.