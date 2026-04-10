Dorcas Bowles, 73, of Sparks, died on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at her home. She was born on February 8, 1953, in Huntsville, Alabama to the late Charles Thomas Stanley and Eunice Hosch Stanley. Mrs. Bowles had been an accounts receivable clerk of several construction companies, the last being Carlino’s Construction in Pennsylvania before disabilities forced her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Bowles is survived by her children, Tabitha Taylor (Tony Browning) of Sparks, Kristi and Waymon Martin of Thomasville, and Kellen and Kourtney Kent of Nashville; her grandchildren, Cory Kent (Stephanie), Justin Moody (Selena), Lauren Woodall (Austin), Kaleb Moody, Paker Folsom, Barrett Martin, Taylor Martin, Shelby Kate Martin, Ricky Kent and Alex Kent; 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Stanley and Charles Wayne Stanley (Barbara); two nieces and a nephew, Amanda Stanley, Michele England and Clint Stanley. She was preceded by her husband, Ricky Alan Bowles and sisters-in-law Patricia Stanley and Evelyn Stanley.

Visitation will be 11:00AM – 12:00PM Friday, April 10, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 10, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Cory Kent, Kaden Kent, Karsen Kent, Kole Kent, Parker Folsom, Justin Moody, Kaleb Moody & Barrett Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Browning, Alex Kent and Waymon Martin. Memorials may be made to the Dorcas Bowles Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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