OBITUARY: Dora Lee (Barnes) Johnson

Mrs. Dora Lee Barnes Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, she was 93 years old.

Dora was a homemaker and was born in Williamson County and daughter of the late Robert Samuel Barnes and Gracie Terry Barnes.

A life-long resident of Franklin, she enjoyed square dancing, listening to music, and loved having conversations with her family and friends. Dora loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Ed” Johnson, son, Ricky Johnson, daughter-in-law, Wanda Fox Johnson, siblings, Eva Mae, Robbie, Elmer, Ida Bea, Eunice, Lois, and infant Carolyn.

Survived by her son, Billy (Genice) Johnson, Grandchildren, Mike (Marcia) Johnson and Michelle (Jason) Phy, great-grandchildren, Allen Johnson, Anna Johnson, Rylie Phy, sisters, Christine Mahon, Celia Mahon, Frances (Johnny) Hartley, step-grandchildren, Wesley and Crystal Adams and their families, several nieces, Debbie, Brenda, Linda, and nephews, Trasbin, Tony, Bobby, Kerry, and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, and two wonderful friends, Virginia and Susan.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation hours are from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 13, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Nephews and great-nephews will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Johnson Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

