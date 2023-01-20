OBITUARY: Dora Darlene Mann

Dora Darlene Mann (née Moore), age 68, resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Born on 13 April 1954 in Columbus, Ohio, Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Gerretje Moore (Derksen) and Donald Paul Moore Sr.

She is survived by her loving children Bette (Ville) Jarva and Jeff (fiancé Kathy) Mann, grandchildren Sebastian, Leo, and Baby Girl Jarva on the way, as well as her seven siblings, Anne (Wes) Cox, Donald Moore Jr., Peter (Karen) Moore, Bill (Sue) Moore, Richard (Terri) Moore, Norman (Carol) Moore, Emily (Kevin) Solon, and dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Dora was fondly known as mom, grandma, sister Dori, Aunt Dori, and Miss Dora. She was a force of nature who lived life to the fullest and loved us all fiercely.

She enjoyed singing in her famous green Datsun 280ZX during spontaneous road trips around the country, always stopping at random sites that piqued her interest along the way.

She was a fantastic cook and loved keeping everyone well fed, having worked professionally in school kitchens and YMCA Camp Willson. She was famous for baking delicious desserts and beautiful wedding and birthday cakes, even decorating cakes professionally at the Opryland Hotel.

Dori was a talented seamstress, once founded her own fashion design business, and regularly sewed clothes and dresses for her family and friends. If you asked her how she did it all, she would respond with “years of experience,” drawing out each word with a musical cadence.

Growing up in Central Ohio, Dora graduated from Grandview Heights High School and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Franklin University, the latter which she used in retail management roles for many years at Pier 1 Imports and Joann Fabrics.

She loved travel and adventures, hiking, canoeing, and swimming. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. At home, she could be found reading, cooking, sewing, quilting, doing puzzles, and playing board games, like Scrabble and Rummikub. She had a childlike, playful side, a quick wit, and a contagious laugh. Dora will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Dora was a member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Brentwood, TN, and the Church Next Door in Columbus, OH. An in-person celebration of life service will take place Saturday, 17 June 2023 at 11 am at the Christian Community Church, 5586 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43235.

In lieu of flowers, please hug someone you love extra long today, take a spontaneous trip, make a present, bake a cake, and/or send a postcard. That will surely make her smile.

https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/