OBITUARY: Donnie ‘Bo’ Bryan

Mr. Donnie ‘Bo’ Bryan of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, he was 71 years old.

Survived by daughter, Kristie Thomas; sons, Travis “Bo” (Tracy) Bryan, Michael (Brenda) Bryan and Joshua Bryan; grandchildren, Hannah, Triston, Sarah, Emma, Brooklyn, Emilie, Madie, and Mason; great-grandson, Elias; sister, Charlotte (Ricky) Floyd; brothers, Bill Bryan and Roger Bryan.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Larry Guin. Interment Nolensville Cemetery with Military Honors. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

