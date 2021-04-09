OBITUARY: Donna Walker

Donna Walker, age 78, of Brentwood, TN, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 10, 1942, to Hartwell and Margaret Goodwin, but she grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky. She and Roger, her high school sweetheart, met when they were both 15 and they were married about five years later on January 4, 1963. Donna was a faithful Christian all of her life, having been baptized when she was a teenager.

To everyone who knew her, Donna’s real name was “Granny”, whether or not she was their actual grandmother. Donna loved her family, and lived her life devoted to Roger, her children, and her grandchildren. She loved to cook for them. Sunday lunch, after church, with her whole family around the big dining table was one her favorite times. She made holidays special, again having the family over for lots of fun and food.

During her lifetime, Donna and her family lived in several different cities across the country…from Seattle to Tampa…with several different stops in between. No matter the city of residence, Roger told her that she made it feel like “home”. She loved being a homemaker, and made the job look easy.

Although Donna could look fancy and important when the occasion required it, her favorite look was “holey”, casual and comfortable. There was no pretense in anything she did.

One of her favorite parts of every day was with Roger, just before sunrise, enjoying a cup of coffee and a conversation. Donna also enjoyed sewing, traveling, taking rides in convertibles and on motorcycles, and making chocolate chip cookies and snicker doodles for the grandkids.

Survived by husband, Roger Walker; daughter, Michelle (Danny) Seal; son, Troy (Amy) Walker; grandchildren, Ryan (Kayla) Seal, Maggie Seal, Emily Walker, Sarah Walker and Jonathan Walker; great grandson, Scott Seal.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Graveside services will be conducted at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens (Day and time to be announced)