OBITUARY: Donna Sue Taylor McAdams

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Donna Sue Taylor McAdams

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Sue Taylor McAdams, age 74, of Madison, TN announces her passing on June 14, 2021 in Nashville, TN.

She was one of four children born in Williamson County to the late Donald Taylor and Mary Dorothy Warren Taylor. She attended Hume Fogg High School and lived in East Nashville for many years. She was a PBX Operator for First American Bank and worked in the Nursery at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Donna enjoyed quilting, but most of all she loved watching her son and grandchildren play sports, rarely missing a game.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Taylor.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Teresa) McAdams of Springfield, TN; grandchildren, Austin McAdams and Shawna (Zach) Gentry; brother, David Taylor; sister, Melba Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Graveside Services will be conducted 1:00PM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating. No Visitation at the Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. If desired, friends may make Memorial Contributions to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
Williamsonmemorial.com

