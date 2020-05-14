



Donna Sue Parrish, age 81, a resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Santa Fe Cemetery with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on June 2, 1938 in Decatur, Alabama, Donna Sue was the daughter of the late George “Bill” T. Watson and the late Essie Geneva Phillips Watson. She married Charles Edward Parrish in 1954; he preceded her in death on June 20, 2014. She worked twenty-six years at Walmart in Columbia before retiring. Donna Sue loved spending time in her home and tending to her flowers. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her children: Sandra D. Parrish of Columbia, Paula Marie Parrish (Nathan Wayne) Vandiver of Columbia, Becky Lynn Parrish (fiancé, Keith Risner) of Wellington, KY; grandchildren: Jason (Stephanie) Alexander, Justin (Mercedes) Alexander, Jonathan Barnes, April Vandiver (Clint) Owens, Makayla Vandiver, Chelsea Morrison, Kaitlyn Morrison; and six great grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Lee Parrish Brubaker; and grandson, Nathan Barnes.

Pallbearers will be: Wayne Vandiver, Jason Alexander, Justin Alexander, Jonathan Barnes, Clint Owens, and Keith Risner.



