OBITUARY: Donna Sue Hendricks

Donna “NaNa” (Duff) Hendricks, age 69, of Nashville, TN, passed away on February 17, 2025, from complications due to peripheral artery disease.

Preceded in death by parents, Elwin Lynch and Corinne Cessna Duff.

Survived by loving daughter, April Burgess of Hermitage, TN and precious grandchildren, Avian and Aliah, devoted sisters, Debra Duff and Diana Jamison both of Franklin, TN and faithful niece, Amanda Jamison Willingham of Thompson’s Station, TN, and lifelong friends, Pam Smithson Parker and Rheva Irvin Curtis.

Donna was secretary at Charles McCann Structural Engineering for over 25 years. The family is extremely grateful for the care and kindness shown by the staff at TriStar Summit Hospital and Alive Hospice.

Memorial donations may be given to Alive Hospice. Per Donna’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service only. Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.