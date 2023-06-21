OBITUARY: Donna Michelle Osborne

Donna Michelle Hargrove Osborne, age 52 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was a longtime native of Williamson County, TN. Retired bus driver with Williamson County School System where she dearly loved all the kids. She adored her family and was a selfless & generous loving person. She was always there for friends when they needed her. She was a dedicated “Nonna” to her grandchildren by attending and supporting their sports activities. Her kind spirit will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by her brother, John Ellis Hargrove, grandparents, Herschel & Katherine Harris Hargrove, John Millard Bennett, Emma Gardner Bennett Pulley & Les Pulley; beloved aunts, Shelia Gail Bennett Bruce & Patricia “Lulu” Bennett Crawford and her dog, Ace.

Survived by: husband, Fulton Osborne; son, Cody (Magan) Osborne; daughter Kelly (Junior) Roland; grandchildren, Whitney Potts, Gauge Osborne, Emery Roland & Ellis Roland; parents, James & Priscilla Hargrove; sisters, Karen (Tony) Parente, Debbie (Trevis) Harper & Susan Green; nephew, Christian Parente; niece, Emma Harper; special loved one Delray “Toot” Coleman and other loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, J.J. King officiating. Interment Pond Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Cody Osborne, Gauge Osborne, Junior Roland, Ellis Roland, Trevis Harper, Tony Parente, Christian Parente, Quentin Young, Jamie Coleman and Jace Coleman.

In memory of Donna, do a kind deed for someone in need.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

