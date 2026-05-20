Donna Marie Clark Gulliver, age 83, of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully on May 10, 2026 at Williamson Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born in Paducah, KY to Don H Clark and Mary Edith Helton Clark. She graduated from Ames Senior High School, Ames, Iowa, where she was known as “Dixie”. She married Richard “Dick” Gulliver a year later.

Donna was very loving, responsible, and most of all, caring person. She could “read” another person and find ways to help that person with their needs. She especially helped many children to see their opportunities and guided them toward growing into learning experiences to satisfy those opportunities. In short, she was comfortable to be around in her no nonsense world, but most important, she cared. She filled many positions: secretary, bookkeeper, caterer, administrator, various church positions, housekeeper, librarian, cookbook author, and worked alongside Dick to restore a house that was accepted by the Alabama Historical Registry. If Donna was involved the situation turned out better. Whatever she did, it was done in an inspirational, loving, caring way. An amazing woman.

Donna M Gulliver is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by husband Richard F Gulliver, daughter Debra K. Gulliver, son David B Gulliver, grandson Daniel A Robinson, and brother James Paul Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made in memory of Donna Marie Gulliver to Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer’s Research. Donations can be made online at give.mayoclinic.org/designate or by mail: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please include a note saying in memory of Donna Marie Gulliver to Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer’s Research.

Funeral Services Provided By

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main Street P.O. Box 877, Spring Hill, TN 37174

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.