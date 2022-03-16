OBITUARY: Donna Marie Decker

Donna Marie Decker, age 90, originally from Michigan currently living in Spring Hill, TN, passed from this life on March 10, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Raphael and Marirose Cooney Barnes.

She was retired as a Physical Therapist Assistant. She easily befriended others and enjoyed spending time with friends. She also loved to garden, plant flowers, and enjoy them throughout the season. Family time was spent traveling to the lake and taking walks. Family gatherings were a passion for her. She also enjoyed dancing with her husband, crocheting, and her Michigan Breakfast Club. About 20 friends gathered each Wednesday morning for breakfast, moving around town to make sure they had room to accommodate the group.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Knipe Decker; and four siblings: Ralph Barnes, Louise Osborn, William Barnes, and Margaret Barnes.

She is survived by sons: Steve (Janet) Decker and Lewis (Kathy) Decker; brother: James (Pam) Barnes; grandkids: Lisa, Shantel, Amberly, and Lizz; great-grandkids: Alec, Savannah, Alayna, Hudson, Alli, Jewels, Magnolia, Aubrey, and Willow.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be 10-11 AM prior to the service. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Well Outreach, Inc., 5306 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/