OBITUARY: Donna Mae Poling

Donna Mae Poling, age 84 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.

She was born in San Diego, CA to the late Everett & Etta Mae Wiley.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Wiley.

Donna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Douglas “Doug” Glenn Poling; son, Jason (Charlotte) Poling; grandsons, Ethan & Charlie Poling.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Larry Mudd will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

