OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Harrington

Donna Lynn Cole Harrington, age 60, passed away to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 17, 2023. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and John Nave School of Cosmetology. Donna was a retired hair stylist. She was known for her exceptional work for clients in both the Nashville and Ashland City areas.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Paul Harrington of Ashland City, TN, her sons Bradley Alexander Vaughn and Scott Austin Vaughn, both of Franklin, TN, her mother, Zeneith Oneal Garland Cole, of Murfreesboro, TN, and her brother, Jimmy Tomlin Cole, Jr., her sisters Andrea Camille Cole and Dolores Kathleen (Kathy) (Rick) Cole-Julien, her stepdaughter Camilla (Cami) Noreen Steinhaur, her stepsons Clint (Kristin)Harrington and Curt (Johna) Harrington, and her 9 step grandchildren as well as 1 step great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Tomlin Cole, Sr., and her son Dustin Jack Vaughn. Donna loved hair styling fashion, flowers, makeup artistry, gardening, cooking, and beauty of all kinds. Most of all she loved her family. In Donna’s own words “Thankful and blessed, I am a Believer in God. I am a dedicated wife, mother, and to all my family.”

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 2:00PM-4:00PM and Monday, August 21 from 11:00AM -1:00PM. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00PM with graveside service to follow at Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held on August 26th from 2-4 at

Friendship Free Will Baptist Church

2388 Bearwallow rd

Ashland City, TN. 37015

