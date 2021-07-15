OBITUARY: Donna Lee Sullivan

Donna Lee Magdalen Sullivan passed away unexpectedly in Thompson’s Station, TN, on Friday, July 9, 2021. Donna was born in Metairie, LA, on February 10, 1963, to the late Robert and Dora Lee Graham.

Donna graduated from Saint Joseph Academy in New Orleans. Later, she and her husband, Patrick, relocated across the United States spreading their love of Creole food through their positions at Popeyes. Though a long-time Popeyes employee, she found her calling with MARS Petcare. As a caretaker, she spent her days playing with kitties and ensuring they received lots of love and attention. Donna was also a cat mom, most recently to two solid black kitties, Dixie Brees and Winston.

Donna most treasured her years as a stay-at-home mom to her beloved daughters, Nicole and Dawn-Marie. She instilled in her girls a love of the New Orleans Saints, every week cheering on everyone’s favorite quarterback, #9 Drew Brees. Her favorite memories include frequent family trips, which included her life-long best friend, Michelle Kiral, to Cocoa Beach and Disney World. They would often ride her favorite attraction, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, until they were nauseous. In recent years, she visited Dawn-Marie in our nation’s capital, where they toured the White House and the law school Dawn-Marie is attending.

Her pride and joy was her new role as Nana to her grandson, Graham. They spent many afternoons reading books and taking walks together.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Nicole (Bryan) Sullivan of Thompson’s Station, TN, Dawn-Marie Sullivan of Washington, D.C., and her grandson Graham Wahl Sullivan (Nicole & Bryan). She is predeceased by her husband, Patrick Sullivan of Kenner, LA. She also leaves behind best friend Michelle Kiral (Baton Rouge, LA) and three sisters, Robin Furlong of San Tan Valley, AZ, Nancy (Cathy) Quarrella of Palm Harbor, FL, and Sharon (Dennis) Grundy of Reno, NV. She is predeceased by her sister Roberta Jee of Henderson, NV. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, July 16 at 12:00 PM CST with Visitation beginning at 11:00 AM CST. Interment following at Westlawn Cemetery. To view the online guest book please visit www.muhleisen.com.