Donna Lane (Little) Ingram, age 65, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 8, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones.

Donna was born in Columbus, Georgia, on March 11, 1961, to Larry “Glenn” Little and Deanna Little. At the age of 18 months, her family moved to Franklin, where she would spend the rest of her life building a home, a family, and a legacy of love that will live on in all who knew her.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1979 and attended Middle Tennessee State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising in 1983. It was there she met her husband, Glenn Ingram, and they married on August 3, 1985, in Nashville, Tennessee. They made their home in Franklin and attended 4th Avenue Church of Christ.

With a love for fashion and design, Donna owned and operated Ladies in Lace Bridal Shop in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a family business in downtown Franklin. She worked as a teacher at Berry’s Chapel Preschool and later devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her children, spending years cheering them on from the sidelines and driving them from one sporting event and cheerleading competition to the next. Recognized among her family and friends as a talented decorator, both personally and professionally, she had a remarkable passion for color, art, and creating beauty. She used this talent to help others transform their homes and commercial spaces, adding her own special touch to the places and people she loved.

Donna was well known throughout the Franklin community for her radiant smile, warm spirit, and gift for storytelling that could fill any room with laughter. She deeply cherished her best friend, Deann Howell, her beach trip ladies, and the women of her book club. To know Donna was to know joy, laughter, energy, imagination, and unconditional love. She loved freely and without judgment.

One of her favorite pastimes was gathering with her large family, laughing, telling jokes, playing games, and simply spending time together. She adored, and was deeply loved by, her family, including her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Nonnie” to those blessed to call her grandmother, her home was always loud, joyful, wild, and filled with love. Nonnie delighted in spoiling her grandchildren endlessly and had a special gift for imaginative play and memorable adventures—especially trips to Target for popcorn and new toys.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Glenn Little, and her granddaughter, Lillian “Lilly” Joy Earls.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 40-plus years, Glenn Ingram; daughter, Kala (Daniel) Earls; son, Austin (Malarie) Ingram; sisters, Ginger (Walter) Young and Michelle Little; brother, Gerald Little; mother, Deanna Little; and her cherished grandchildren, Lucas and McKenzie Earls, and Bo, Millie, Davey, and Callum Ingram, who was born on May 6, 2026.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 15th, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 14th, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Memorial donations may be made to First Nations Medical Board and Faithfully Restored.

The family of Donna wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Tennessee Oncology, First Nations Medical Board, Alive Hospice, and the many friends and loved ones who have offered prayers, meals, and compassionate care during Donna’s journey over the past two years.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.