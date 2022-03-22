OBITUARY: Donna Jeanne (Ragon) Battenfield

Donna Jeanne Ragon Battenfield, age 81 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, with family and her kitty, Gracie, at her side.

Donna was born June 7, 1940 in Shreveport, LA to the late Robert Lloyd Ragon and Jean Baldridge Ragon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Marion Charles Battenfield; and her son: Paul R. Battenfield.

She is survived by her daughters: Delise B. Dickard of Fredericksburg, VA and Leslie B. McCluskie of Tampa, FL; her son-in-law Norris E. Dickard and daughter-in-law: Christie R. Battenfield of Spring Hill; and her grandchildren: Ragon Dickard, Kenna Dickard, Nora Lane Dickard, Daniel McCluskie, Heather McCluskie, Callie Battenfield, Garrett Battenfield, and Logan Battenfield. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved friends: Connie J. Miller and Louise Hilton; as well as her numerous cherished neighbors and friends.

Early in adulthood, Donna worked as a lab technician for Caddo Parish Schools in Shreveport, Louisiana for many years. She then returned to college in her 50’s, at the same time as her son, to complete her education to become a Biology Teacher. She and her husband, Charles, later moved to Barboursville, VA where she taught 7th and 8th-grade special education and Biology. After her husband’s passing, she moved to the Westview Community in Spring Hill and met many of her friends and neighbors.

Donna’s life was full of love and laughter. She was a caring, loving, and devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. Her sense of humor made her the life of the party. Her family describes her as “a party waiting to happen.” You always knew that when Donna was present, fun memories were being made. She also loved to travel and have many adventures both near and far from home. Donna’s strong faith was her guiding force in life. She always trusted in God’s plan and purpose.

Her family will gather at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home for visitation with friends. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM. Private burial will be at a later date. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/