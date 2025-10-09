OBITUARY: Donna Iris Albin

Donna Iris Mattox Albin peacefully entered into eternal life amongst loved ones on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Faith, Family, and Friends best define Donna’s life of service dedicated to the Lord.

Born on August 1, 1947, to Charles G. and Iris L. Mattox in Christiansburg, Virginia, Donna was the youngest of three. She was a cherished and devoted sister to her brother, Chuck and her sister, Connie. She spent her childhood as the daughter of a Chief Master Sergeant/Wing Sergeant Major in the United States Airforce. In 1972, she proudly earned her bachelor’s degree in business Secretarial Administration from Northwestern Louisiana State University while simultaneously working as a hairdresser. She spent countless hours using her talents to make her closest family feel beautiful. She then moved back home to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to work as a secretary. There, she met James Edward Albin who was a pilot in her father’s squadron. On December 22, 1972, they were married at Peterson Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in a ceremony performed by her uncle, Paul Mattox. She was married to the love of her life for almost 53 years, where she displayed all characteristics of a Godly wife.

Donna’s career continued in many different fields, including working as an administrative assistant and librarian, however she would say the most important one was raising her two daughters. She was a wonderful mother to Natalie Paige Brandon and Andrea Elaine Hammond, and raised them while her husband was serving in the United States Air Force and flying as a FedEx Pilot. Her heart shined through in the values she taught them, including to be strong in their faith and to kill everyone with kindness.

In 2004, Donna and James moved to Goodlettsville, TN, to be closer to the next most important thing in her life: her grandchildren. Donna was known as “Grammie” to Logan, Laura, Andrew, Ella, and Jacob. She taught them the same values that she instilled in her daughters, and she would clear her schedule just to spend time with them. She always said, “Any day with the grandkids is a great day.”

In addition to her family, Donna had a great love for her church community. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church, Franklin Campus. Throughout her life, she sang in church choirs and was always involved in women’s church ministries. Over the years, she became a mentor to many young ladies – affectionately known as her “church daughters” – guiding them with warmth and wisdom.

Donna had many hobbies, including getting her nails done every Friday, notetaking in her bibles, and letting her creativity flow through her crochet and quilting groups. Some would say her love language was spread through quilts and blankets. She also never missed an opportunity to take her loved ones shopping, specifically, shoe shopping.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Iris, and her father, Charlie.

She is survived by her husband, James Albin; daughter Natalie Brandon and husband J.D.; daughter Andrea Hammond and husband Mark; sister Connie Moss; brother Chuck Mattox and wife Judi; grandchildren Logan, Ella, Laura, Andrew, Jacob; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended relatives.

Words can only begin to capture who Donna was — a devoted wife, nurturing mother, joyful grandmother, beloved sister, and loyal friend. To know Donna was to love her.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Meisenheimmer-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Tipton, Missouri. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Tipton Cemetery.

In the coming weeks, a celebration of life will be held in Franklin, Tennessee, with a tentative date of November 1st, and more details to come.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. https://www.alz.org/

