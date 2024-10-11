OBITUARY: Donna Atkins White

Donna Atkins White, age 92, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Born on June 18, 1932, in Smith County, Virginia, Donna was the daughter of the late John C. Atkins and the late Sally Ann Davidson Atkins.

On January 13, 1951, she married Ben Walter White, who preceded her in death on October 10, 2013. Donna’s love for children was evident throughout her life and career. She worked as a cafeteria employee in the Polk County School system in Florida and at the Boys and Girls Club in Polk County, and later served as a substitute teacher for Maury County Public Schools, continuing into her 80s.

Donna was passionate about reading, crafting, and decorating for holidays. A talented cook, she also had a special affection for dogs. Donna was a devoted Christian and of the Church of God faith. Above all, she loved her family fiercely and treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Ben (Mary) White of Decherd, TN, daughter, Velda (Everett) Milam of Georgia, son-in-law, Gerald Tyson of Alabama, grandchildren, Eric Milam, Kathie Walker, Brent White, Aubry Rollins, Shannon Tyson, Jerry Tyson, Tonya Windham, fourteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Sue White, Reba Tyson, and Barbara Gail White.

There will be a private family service at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

