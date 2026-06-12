Donna Ann Staggs Bell, age 63, of Fairview, TN passed away peacefully June 10,2026 after a hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Donna was born on November 24,1962 in Fort Lee, Virginia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many. Her life was centered around her family, faith,and the simple joys of making memories with those she loved most.

Above all else she was most proud of her children and the family she helped create . Her grandchildren affectionately knew her as “Nana” a title she cherished deeply. She took great pride in celebrating and supporting them in all of their accomplishments.

Donna enjoyed the beach, taking cruises, and camping. She found happiness in sharing life’s adventures with family and friends.

A woman of strong faith, Donna was a faithful member of Crossroads Cowboy Church. She loved her church family. She enjoyed worshipping and serving alongside them. Her relationship with the Lord was a guiding force throughout her life. Her faith gave her the courage to keep moving forward, the wisdom to remain hopeful, and the peace to know she was never walking alone.

Donna will be remembered for her loving heart, selfless spirit, incredible strength, and the love she poured into everyone around her. Though she will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in knowing she is now at peace and reunited in her heavenly home.

Donna was survived by her father, James Spears of Nashville,TN. Her loving husband, Will Bell of Fairview,TN. Her devoted children, Shannon Wright(Dereke) of Fairview,TN, Brandon Staggs (Tiffany) of LaVergne, TN, Heather Staggs(Daniel) of Fairview, TN, Todd Bell(Amber) of Pegram,TN, Jeremy Bell(Sabrina) of Flatwoods, KY, and Haley Bateman(Ramey) of Gleason,TN. Her brothers, Jimmy Spears of Nashville,TN and Jeff Spears (Jennifer) of Christiana, TN.

Her mother-in-law, Virginia Bell of Kingston Springs, TN. Her sister-in-law, Stephanie Kelley(Eddie) and brother-in-law of Kingston Springs,TN, Joshua Bell (Kortne) of Kingston Springs, TN.

She was also survived by 19 grandchildren; Dalton(Loran), Soraya, Kenley, Kaylan, Dylan, Camryn, Adasyn, Hannah(Brayden), Brooklynn, Delainee, Raegan, Lily, Abi, Levi, Sawyer, Kaylin, Abigail, River and Meadow. Four great-grandchildren; Everleigh, Beckham, Brodie and Sophia. Lastly, her nephews Nate(Jaime), Dane and Brentlee.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Ruth Spears, her loving first husband Albert Elmon Staggs, and father-in-law William Lee Bell. As well as her grandparents, Frank and Myrtle Lovvorn, Grady and Florence Spears.

Visitation: will be on Monday, June 15, 2026 from 4 – 8 PM, and will continue on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 from 11:00 AM – until time of service at Crossroads Cowboy Church in Bon Aqua, TN.

Funeral Service: will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Crossroads Cowboy Church with Bro. Glenn Shavers officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located in Dickson, Tennessee.

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This obituary was published by Spann Funeral Home – Dickson.