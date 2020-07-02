



Donald Wayne Wilkins, devoted husband, father, grandfather, humble and faithful servant of God, passed away at home in Spring Hill, TN, on June 30, 2020 at the age of 83.

Don, son of Ed and Clarice Wilkins, grew up in Homer, LA. Don was active in the Boy Scouts as a youth, graduated from Homer High School and served in US Army. Don was an alumni of Northwestern State University where he earned a B.A. in Music Education and Louisiana State University where he earned a M.A. in Opera Workshop.

Don met Prudy, his wife of 57+ years and “the only love of my life,” at Northwestern at the Baptist Student Union, and together they followed the Lord’s leading to full-time ministry. Don served as Minister of Music and Youth to churches in Louisiana and Mississippi. Following his retirement from full-time ministry, Don continued serving the Lord as a long-time faithful member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Haughton, LA.

Don always said being “Daddy” to his daughters Michelle and Jennifer was his favorite job. He later called being a grandfather to his “GrandSam” one of his greatest joys in life.

He preferred a simple lifestyle and especially loved doing things behind the scenes so that others could shine. He led a variety of church and community choirs, instilling the joy of music in generations of participants. Many of the young people he mentored have gone on to lives of service and ministry. A man of faith who cared deeply for others, he also loved to have fun. He was known for his wacky group games and pranks pulled on his family. He enjoyed spending time in nature, fishing, hiking, rafting, canoeing, and swimming. He was a huge fan of Little League baseball and the LSU Tigers.

Don is survived by his wife Prudy Wilkins; daughters Michelle Emery and Jennifer Colvin; sons-inlaw Cordell Emery and Tre Colvin; grandson Sam Emery; brother Ray Wilkins (wife Trish, deceased); brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Joyce Wilkins; sisters- and brothers-in-law Margaret and Richard Manning, Suzy and Ruben Harris; cherished nieces and nephews and beloved friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to celebrate or honor Don’s life and service, the family recommends donating to the Eastwood Baptist Church “Now is the Time” building fund (http://eastwoodbaptist.com) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate).

