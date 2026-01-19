OBITUARY: Donald Wayne Steele

Donald Wayne Steele, 80, of Brentwood, passed away on January 12, 2026 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee

Wayne was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina to Paul Edward and Ruth Kistler Steele on September 6, 1945. He graduated in 1963 from Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina. After High School, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served active duty for three years before transferring to the Naval Reserve for an additional three years. Wayne graduated from Campbell University.

While in college, Wayne sold books and served in management for Southwestern Company. After graduation, Wayne began selling custom apparel for Tom James Company, where he advanced into Executive Management until his retirement in 2007.

Among his many interests, Wayne especially loved hunting fishing and ballroom dancing. He was an outdoorsman who bow hunted, but especially enjoyed bird hunting and his passion, fishing. Wayne spent many hours taking lessons in ballroom dancing and relished the time he spent with the Nashville Swing Dance Club and the people he knew there.

Wayne is proceeded in death by his father, Paul Edward Steele and his mother, Ruth Kistler Steele.

He is survived by his brother, Barry G. Steele (spouse Chris) and his life partner, Susan Saunders.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Belmont United Methodist Church in Ferguson Chapel with a reception to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

