Tony Brown, 52, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2026, at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, after a courageous three-year battle with metastatic colon cancer. Born on March 4, 1973, in Sylacauga, Alabama, Tony lived a life defined by quiet strength, deep love, and an unwavering commitment to the people who mattered most to him. A devoted husband, loving father, loyal son and brother, and cherished friend, he loved his family fiercely and was the most faithful friend anyone could ask for. If you knew him, you loved him.

Above all else, Tony treasured being a father. He was endlessly proud of his three children and found his greatest joy in watching them grow, learn, and pursue their passions. Whether coaching his son’s flag football team, standing on the sidelines of the middle and high school football fields on Monday and Tuesday evenings watching his son tackle kids twice his size, cheering enthusiastically for his daughters on the volleyball and soccer fields, or proudly embracing his role as a dance dad, Tony was always present — supportive, encouraging, and full of unconditional love.

Tony was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Alison. Their life together was built on partnership, loyalty, laughter, and deep mutual respect. A calming spirit and voice of reason when one was needed, Tony was grounded, steady, and always willing to go with the flow. Though a man of few words, he expressed his love through his actions — through loyalty, quiet gestures, and steadfast support.

Known for his wicked sense of humor, Tony was one of the funniest people many had ever known. His quick wit and perfectly timed remarks brought laughter to countless gatherings. According to his family, he also had a questionable taste in music — but that never stopped him from playing it loudly while driving his Jeep with the top down or while cleaning the house, moments that will forever bring smiles to those who loved him.

Tony loved spending time with his family at his favorite place, Lake Martin, Alabama. Those days by the water or captaining the boat, surrounded by the people he cherished most, were among his happiest.

Tony earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology and used his knowledge and incredible work ethic to work his way up the ranks at Bridgestone Inc., where he dedicated nearly 20 years of service. Along the way, he charmed his coworkers and earned their respect through his determination, loyalty, and unwavering commitment — even continuing to take meetings from his chemotherapy chair during his battle with cancer, a testament to his resilience and strength of character.

In quieter moments, Tony enjoyed playing the guitar, finding peace in music. He was also a passionate sports fan, faithfully cheering on the Auburn Tigers and the New Orleans Saints.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Moates Brown, his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Brown and Mr. and Mrs. Everette Moates, and aunts and uncles on both his mother’s and father’s sides.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Alison; his children, Ainsley, Brennan, and Courtland; his father, Terry (Nancy); his sister, Suzanne (Steve); his nephew, Wyatt; and his niece, Lela.

A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Nashville, Tennessee, with a Celebration of Life “after party” to follow at the Graham’s House, 428 Hunt Club Road, Nashville, Tennessee.

Tony’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the laughter he shared, and the love he gave so freely. He will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and always cherished.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tony’s honor to support “Dr. Padmanabhan Research” at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

For online giving, please visit Vanderbilt Health.org/giving and designate the gift to “Dr. Padmanabhan Research” in honor of Tony Brown.

To make a memorial gift by mail, please send a check made payable to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. On the memo line, write “For Dr. Padmanabhan Research,” and include a note indicating that the gift is made in memory of Tony Brown. Mail to:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development P. O. Box 290369525 Royal Parkway Nashville, TN 37229

