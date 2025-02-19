OBITUARY: Donald Terrance DeTorre

Donald Terrance DeTorre

June 2, 1928 – February 16, 2025

Donald T. DeTorre died on February 16, 2025. He was 96 years old.

He is survived by his wife Tonie, daughter Michelle Maggart (Stephen Maggart), grandchildren Todd Maggart (Demi Binkley), John Maggart, great grandchildren Sarah, Samatha, Matthew and Will, son Mark DeTorre (Ann DeTorre), grandchildren Elyssa Turgeon (Tony Turgeon), Michael DeTorre (Amy DeTorre) and great grandchildren Tate and Tye Turgeon. As well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Isidore and Helen DeTorre and sister Janet Grubbs.

Born of Italian immigrants that settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a first-generation American part of the Silent Generation. His life spanned by living through the Depression, serving in the Korea War, and helping a generation work to define and live the American dream.

He was the first in his family to go to college. An outstanding athlete, Don excelled at football where he got a full scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. (It might be noted that he passed on an offer from General Neyland at the University of Tennessee to stay closer to home). As a 3-year starter at right tackle (5’10 235lbs), Don played both offense and defense. He used to say, “I just sat on one knee at midfield while the offense and defense came on the field.” He played with the likes of Chuck Bednarik (teammate), Joe Paterno, Paul Brown, Leon Hart, and other legends of the game. Don was the team’s Captain in 1949 and went on to be drafted by the Green Bay Packers. While he decided to end his official football career in 1949, he became an avid golfer who he continued to play until he was 88.

Don was the first in his family to enter a career as a white-collar professional. Graduating with a degree in Industrial Engineering, he started at US Steel in Pittsburgh; Don advanced through the ranks of numerous organizations running manufacturing operations.

Like many Americans of his generation, he was driven to provide for his family in a way that let them experience the best possible life and access to educational opportunities to excel beyond his accomplishments.

Don and his father loved to build. Along with his brother-in-law Bob Grubbs, they built a family cottage on Deep Creek Lake Maryland. It became the cornerstone for bringing the entire family together to forge memories and long-term relationships. Built in 1954, the original structure still stands as a testament to the family bonds created there.

The silent rock behind him was his wife Tonie of 70 years. She provided unconditional support through all the difficulties and never wavered in a commitment to their partnership and their family. That was most evident in the challenging last few years of his life.

Football was his love, but golf was his passion. Ever driven to get his handicap into the single digits, it was an outlet that allowed Don and Tonie to travel and enjoy times together. While we could never get him to stop “teaching her,” they loved the time together. Ireland, Pebble Beach, Doral, Kapalua, or just the Sundays playing with other couples at their clubs. (Indian Hills- Tuscaloosa AL, Jackson Country Club- Jackson TN, Dean Hill-Knoxville TN, Tellico Village- Loudan TN)

While he has passed onto a better place at 96, he will be remembered for all the things he passed on to his future generations:

A drive to succeed

A passion for sports (Especially football)

A great gene pool of athletes

The ability to have a good spirited political debate

A love of food

A pride of family heritage

A love of country

A dedication to family

Most of all, when you live to be 96, you pass on the passion for life.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

