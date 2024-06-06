OBITUARY: Donald Robert Hughes

Donald Robert Hughes, (96), of Franklin, left his earthly body his own way in his sleep with two of his children by his side in Franklin, Tennessee on June 3rd, 2024.

The golf-loving father was a member of the unofficial ORBs (Old Retired Bastards) Golfing Club, where he was known as “down the middle Don” and even had a place on the 7th hole named “Hughes Hollow.”

Don was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Stanley and Cornelia Hughes on April 17th, 1928.

He went to Mary D. Bradford High School where he was a member of the swim team, specializing in the 75-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke, earning his letter.

He married the love of his life, Nita, on December 16th, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a salesman and sales manager for Simmons Company for nearly 40 years.

He was a veteran of the NAVY, signing up near the end of WWII at age 17, stationed in San Diego, CA.

Don is preceded in death by parents Stanley and Cornelia Hughes; his wife of 33 years and mother of his three children, Barbara Juanita (Nita) Hughes (aka “Huggies”), brother Richard Hughes; sister-in-law Joyce Hughes.

As the life of every party, he told stories of how he walked a mile to school and back, his teenage years as a soda jerk, a gas station attendant, a roller rink worker and how he took all his dates to see the “submarine races” put on by the Great Lakes Naval Training Station at Alford Beach on Lake Michigan. BTW, there weren’t any “submarine races.”

Don is survived by son Kevin Hughes (Linda); daughters Donna Hughes (Doug Becerra) and Mary Beth Hughes; granddaughter Jennifer Thompson (Brandon); grandson Michael Hughes (Lucky); great-grandsons Connor and Logan Thompson and nephew David Hughes (Holly).

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15th at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Franklin, Tennessee with Monna Mayhall of St. Paul’s, officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Don’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the angels at Charter Senior Living, Heart ‘N Soul Hospice, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Franklin, the OG Coffee Click and Junior Clickers, the ORBs and everyone who loved him. We love you, more than you’ll ever know. Hope you’re on the course, shooting under par. From rough patches to smooth greens, may your journey be epic.

