OBITUARY: Donald Robert Doane

Donald Robert Doane, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away September 25, 2025. Don is a former resident of Warren, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee in 1987.

Don proudly served his country in the United States Army, flying UH-1 Huey helicopters in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion. After returning home, he continued his service flying for the Ohio National Guard’s 107th Armored Cavalry Regiment for 28 years. He was very proud of his service and accomplishments, earning the Bronze Star with “V” device for valor, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and numerous Air Medals. He achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 during his career.

Don was a long-tenured employee of General Motors and worked as a tool and die maker at the Lordstown, Ohio, Fisher Body manufacturing plant. He helped GM implement new concepts in labor–employee relations through his efforts to establish and provide Quality of Work Life (QWL) programs. His experiences at Lordstown with QWL led to his being selected as one of the 99 people who started the fledgling motor company called Saturn. During his time at Saturn, he remained a member of the UAW and worked in numerous roles within the Sales, Service, and Marketing department. During the final phase of his career, he returned to his roots as a tool maker within the Powertrain department.

He was truly a Renaissance man, serving his country when called upon, helping to start a new car company from scratch, and raising a successful family. He will be missed by all for his wit, humor, sage advice, and love of a good time.

Preceded in death by parents, Lyman Robert and Harriet Marie Carnahan Doane, and brother, Ricky Doane.

Survived by: wife, Shirley Marlin Beatty Doane; son, Michael (Joelle) Mowry; daughters, Michelle (John) Olak and Angela (Frank) Chapa; bonus children, Tracie (Randy) Westbrook, Brent (Kristi) Beatty and Travis (Cheri) Beatty; sisters, Arvella “Timmy” (Tony) Rothermel and Susan (Randy) Ferrence; grandchildren, Eli Chapa, Finn Chapa, Laurene (Michael) LoVullo, Hannah (Ben) De Los Angeles, Shawn Whitney (Hayden) Burns, Grayson Beatty, Connor Beatty, Austin (Keri) Beatty and Case (Anna Laura Henderson) Beatty; great grandchildren, Michael LoVullo, Henry LoVullo, Layton Burns and Ridge Burns.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 4, 2025, with military honors at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service on Saturday. The inurnment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

