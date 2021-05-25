OBITUARY: Donald Ray Wolfe, Sr.

Donald Ray Wolfe, Sr. – Age 86 of Brentwood, TN. May 23, 2021.

Preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Kory Wolfe. Survived by his wife, Joyce Barnes Wolfe; sons, Donald Ray (Jennifer) Wolfe, Jr. and Jason Van (Kelly) Wolfe; grandchildren, Chad, Hunter, Colton, Tyler & Tatum Wolfe; great grandchildren, Lion Martin & Leviticus Wolfe; sister, Brenda (James) King and sister-in-law, Kathy Wolfe.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, by Dr. Gene Mims, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Active Pallbearers: Chad, Hunter, Colton, Tyler, Neil & Mason Wolfe. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952.