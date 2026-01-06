OBITUARY: Donald Ray West, Jr.

Donnie West, age 45, passed away on January 1, 2026. He was a man who truly lit up every room he entered, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, authenticity, and a reminder to live life on your own terms.

Known for his quick wit and his total lack of concern for what anyone else thought, Donnie was famously “down for whatever.” Whether he was telling one of his long-winded stories or just making a crowd roar with laughter, he lived every moment to the fullest.

Despite his carefree spirit, his heart was anchored by his family. He loved his wife, Candi, deeply and was a devoted father and family man. His absence leaves a void that can only be filled by the vibrant memories, and the many “Donnieisms,” he left with everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Candi West; his children, Olivya West, Keenan West, Tristan West, and Corbin West; his bonus children, Denver and Dawson Hargrove; and his bonus grandchildren, Woods and Charlee Mae Hargrove. He is also survived by his mother, Elaine Knight West; and his siblings, Carole (Clint) Esteban, Sissy (Scott) Moss, and Matt (Ashlie) West.

He is further survived by his nephews, Scott Moss, Heath Moss, Michael (Shelby) Hughes, Marc (Sarah) Hughes, Mason (Hannah) Hughes, and CJ Esteban, Kyler West, and Elliot West; his nieces, Megen Hughes, Robyn Esteban, and Mallory West; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Cadence Moss, Keonna Moss, Henry Moss, Noah Hughes, Adeline Hughes, Joseph Hughes, and Lincoln Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray West Sr.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Froggy and Jeffro’s on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6:00pm to share stories, laughs, and Donnie hugs in his honor—exactly the way he would have wanted. In the spirit of his unique personality, his wife requests that guests wear a “Donnieism” shirt to celebrate his one-of-a-kind life.

Please use this link to share any photos for the Celebration: Share Photos

The family will host an additional Celebration of Life at a later date.