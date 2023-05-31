OBITUARY: Donald Ray Hightower

Donald Ray Hightower, age 70 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

He was born March 13, 1953 in Clewiston, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister, JoeAnne Lott.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hightower; children, Kevin and Carissa; grandchildren, Alexis, Jonah and Maggie; brother-in-law, Melvin Broadwater; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donald had a non judgmental attitude towards all. He was what he was. Genuine.

A private service for Donald will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

