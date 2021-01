Donald Ray Gregory age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away January 23, 2021 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Lee and Thelma Elizabeth Cottom Gregory.

Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellis Gregory; son, Kent (Wanda) Gregory; daughters, Karen King, Jill Vaughn, Lisa (Steve) Breen; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289