OBITUARY: Donald Kimberly ‘Kip’ Yount

Mr. Donald Kimberly “Kip” Yount of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, he was 54 years old.

Preceded in death by father, Donald Barry Yount.

Survived by: wife, Debra R. “Debbie” Yount; daughter, Morgan (Hy) Byrd; mother, Polli (Charlie) Fox; grandchildren, Hal and Kipp Byrd.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Edwin McKnight officiating. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Bart McMillin, Mark Farrar, Alex Dillard, Brent Evinger, Dwain Peterman, and Hy Byrd. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1652308343183520

