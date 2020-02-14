Donald Eugene Donoho, Sr., age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away February 13, 2020.

Served in the Air National Guard. Retired maintenance supervisor with Apcom. Loving father of eight children, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Wilson Donoho; sons, Lee Donoho, Ray Donoho and Don Donoho, Jr.; daughter, Barbie Sparkman and son in law, Greg Boone. Survived by: sons, Phillip (Lisa) Donoho and James (Diane) Donoho; daughters, Donna Boone and Vicky Dion; brother, David (Cristie) Donoho; grandchildren, Jason (Brandy) Donoho, Zackary (Anna) Boone, Brittany Russell, Samantha Sparkman, Sammy Sparkman, Matthew (Amanda Gates) Donoho, Austin (Marlee Stephens) Donoho, Andrew, McKenna and Carson Donoho, eleven great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Brian Holden will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com