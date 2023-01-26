OBITUARY: Donald ‘Donnie’ Eugene Srygley Sr.

By
Jen Haley
-
Donald-Donnie-Eugene-Srygley-Sr.

Donald “Donnie” Eugene Srygley Sr, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.

He was born in Spring Valley, Alabama but is very well known in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Donnie was a cutting tools salesman, but his real love and passion was music that he developed at a young age. As a talented musician, he made his way into the studio as a lead guitarist. In the 1960’s, his musical talent led him to play with world renowned artist that included Percy Sledge, and Clarence Carter and was a lead guitarist for the band Hollis Dixon and the Keynotes. Donnie was a life-long member of BMI. Not only did he have a love for music, he was a die hard fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Don Srygley, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Della Mae Srygley. He is also survived by sons, Lee and Tracy Srygley; step-daughter Robin Christian Jones; brother, George Srygley(Cora); grandchildren, Donald “Tre” Srygley, III, Samantha Srygley Chopper(Aaron), Levi Srygley, Jason Christian, Josh Hartman(Alesha); 9 great-grandchildren; dedicated nephew, Nathan Srygley, niece, Mimi Pounders; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of life is being planned.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Eugene Gary Bishop
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here