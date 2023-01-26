OBITUARY: Donald ‘Donnie’ Eugene Srygley Sr.

Donald “Donnie” Eugene Srygley Sr, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.

He was born in Spring Valley, Alabama but is very well known in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Donnie was a cutting tools salesman, but his real love and passion was music that he developed at a young age. As a talented musician, he made his way into the studio as a lead guitarist. In the 1960’s, his musical talent led him to play with world renowned artist that included Percy Sledge, and Clarence Carter and was a lead guitarist for the band Hollis Dixon and the Keynotes. Donnie was a life-long member of BMI. Not only did he have a love for music, he was a die hard fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Don Srygley, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Della Mae Srygley. He is also survived by sons, Lee and Tracy Srygley; step-daughter Robin Christian Jones; brother, George Srygley(Cora); grandchildren, Donald “Tre” Srygley, III, Samantha Srygley Chopper(Aaron), Levi Srygley, Jason Christian, Josh Hartman(Alesha); 9 great-grandchildren; dedicated nephew, Nathan Srygley, niece, Mimi Pounders; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of life is being planned.

