OBITUARY: Donald ‘Don’ Mayes

Donald “Don” Mayes, age 71 of Nolensville, TN and formerly of Kankakee, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Don retired as a partner with MG2A Engineering Firm. He enjoyed family time, fishing and wood working. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa.

Survived by wife, Sherry Mayes; daughters, Michelle (Berk) Sensoy and Jennifer (Ryan) Stewart; grandsons, Andrew, Adam and Isaac Sensoy, Gavin and Blaine Stewart; sisters, Marilyn Roy and Joyce Jackson.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 10-11 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135, 615-776-7009. Interment Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/