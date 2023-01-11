OBITUARY: Donald Clifton Roberts

Mr. Donald Clifton Roberts, age 75, husband of Barbara Roberts, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at his residence.

Born on November 1, 1947, in Miami, Florida, Donald was the son of the late Harry Clifton Roberts, Jr. and the late Nettie Grace Gibson Roberts.

Growing up in Miami, he and his family made many great memories fishing in the Florida Keys and many great friendships at Northwest Baptist Church.

He served four honorable years overseas as an aviation electrician in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his service, Don followed his call into ministry and attended Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. He shepherded many congregations well in Tennessee, Iowa, and Jacksonville, FL, his home for over 25 years. He is best known for his expository preaching and teaching, which is archived at TruthOnFire.com.

Don played guitar and golf, enjoyed lawn and garden work, read his Bible daily, and dearly loved his family and his Lord.

In addition to his faithful wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wendy Martinie of Spring Hill, Tennessee, son, Aaron (Nikki) Roberts of Plano, Texas, sister, Lorraine (Charles) Whipple of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and grandchildren, Zoe Martinie, Zack Martinie, and Hudson Roberts.

The family will celebrate his life privately. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

