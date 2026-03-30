Don V. Mattingly, age 81, of Franklin, TN, passed away in the early hours of March 18, 2026, following a full day surrounded by family and friends who gathered at his bedside to laugh, cry, and share stories of a life shaped by a deep love for God and people.

He was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Houston, TX, to the late Rev. Bertram and Geraldine Mattingly. As a pastor’s son, Don experienced frequent moves throughout his childhood as his father served Southern Baptist congregations across southeast Texas. Eventually settling in Wichita Falls, TX for his high school years, Don became class president and a standout football player for the Wichita Falls High Coyotes.

He went on to attend Baylor University, where he was a leader and a yell leader, and began to sense a calling to youth and church recreation ministry. He later completed both a Master’s degree and Doctorate of Education with an emphasis on religious education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Throughout his life, Don combined visionary leadership with exceptional organizational skills in service to God. During his seminary years, he recognized the need for better training of summer youth interns in churches and founded what became known as Youth Lab. In the late 1970s, upon joining the Baptist Sunday School Board, Don envisioned a transformative summer camping experience where students could gather, connect with Christian leaders, grow in their understanding of God’s love in Christ, and be sent out to live their calling. That vision became Centrifuge, which this summer will welcome its two millionth camper.

Scripture reminds us that a successful life is not primarily measured by accomplishments, but by the Christ-like character one embodies and the way one treats others. Those who knew Don best would attest that he was a man of kindness, humility, wisdom, faithfulness, and a deep love and devotion—to his wife, his family, and his friends. His legacy is one of both impact and depth. His was a good life and he will be missed.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathy Hubbard Mattingly; sons, Robby Mattingly and Chad (Amber) Mattingly; grandchildren, Tyler, Summer, Peyton, and Taylor Mattingly; sister, Deana (Bill) Blackburn; brother, Terry (Debra) Mattingly; and many other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Clearview Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church at 10:00 am. Live viewing of the memorial service is available at this YouTube link: www.youtube.com/live/on_RjAmcdqI

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069. Attn: Don Mattingly Centrifuge Scholarship Fund.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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