OBITUARY: Don Taylor

Don Taylor, age 84 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Don was an active and faithful member of Tusculum Hills Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Don had 3 loves in his life – he loved the Lord, his family and people.

Don owned and operated Tusculum Barber Shop for many years, along with Tusculum Market. His wife and family were always very important. Our community is a better place because of Don Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne Mooningham Taylor; sons, Ritchie (Julie) Taylor, Marsh (Margaret) Taylor & Joey (Morgan) Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Everett (Lauren) Taylor, Deanna Taylor, Brooks Taylor, Baylie Taylor, Elie Taylor & Lucy Taylor; great-grandson, Samuel Taylor; and sister, Juanita Taylor.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Rev. Paul Gunn and Ron McGowan. Interment Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

