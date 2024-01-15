OBITUARY: Don Page Sweeney

Don Page Sweeney, age 72 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away January 12, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County, raised in the Bingham Community and made his home in Thompson’s Station where he raised his family.

Preceded in death by his infant grandson, Ridgeway Jack Sweeney; his parents and a brother.

Don graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1969. He went to work Sept. 1969 at Nashville Electric Service. Don retired from NES in April of 2016 with forty-six and a half years in the C & M Dept. as a supervisor.

Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, his high school sweetheart, Frances Sedberry Sweeney; daughter, Amy Sweeney; sons, William Lee “Will” Sweeney and Wesley Ridgeway “Wes” and wife Andrea Sweeney; twin brother, David Thomas Sweeney.

Known as “Big D” to his grandchildren, William Aiden, Vivian Louise & Ridgely LeeAnn Sweeney and Alana Lynn Stegall. His grandchildren were the special light and love in his life.

Visitation will be from 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private graveside service will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Eulogy given by Martha Ann Irwin.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/