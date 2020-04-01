Donald John Gosciniak passed away on March 13, 2020. Don was a long-time resident of Brentwood, TN, and is survived by his children, Jennifer Marie Gosciniak Stanley (Austin) and Daniel Joseph Gosciniak (Sasha) of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Sheila Flynn of Thompson’s Station, TN.

Don was born on Sunday, July 18, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA to Leon and Harriet Gosciniak of Bridesburg, PA and is survived by them and his brother, Dr. Leon Gosciniak (Eileen) of Holland, PA. Don was a retired organic chemist, who held research and managerial positions throughout his long career. He has been published in scientific periodicals and holds several U.S. patents for his research. He earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA in 1984. Don’s career took him across the globe and his fondest memory is of his time in China developing new business and products.

He was an avid history buff and read extensively about the Civil War and his early U.S. patriots. He was deeply invested as a father in his children’s interests and activities. His other interests included racquetball and baseball in his younger years, as well as being an enthusiastic nature lover and bird watcher.

A memorial service will be held in Don’s memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks you make a donation to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

To leave a note for Don’s family or share a memory, please sign the online guest book.