OBITUARY: Don Ezell Savage

Don Ezell Savage was born in Paducah, KY on November 17, 1936 and passed away on January 18, 2024.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Hilbert Bryant Savage and Rachel Ezell Savage, and his wife, Lillian Sheegog Savage, whom he married on November 11, 1961.

Don and Lillian were blessed with two sons, Mark S. Savage and Andrew E. Savage (Laura); grandsons, William “Will” and John “Jack” Savage; granddaughters, Savannah L. and Sara Kate Rachel Savage.

Don was predeceased in death by his older brother, Dr. Hilbert Byant Savage, J. and is survived by his sister, Lucinda Savage Faber of Memphis, TN.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Savage was a graduate of University of Memphis (1958) and received post graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee of Social Work (1960), Austin Peay State University (1963) and Tulane University

Mr. Savage is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served at Fort Campbell, Kentucky in various mental health positions, as well as serving as a board member of the local Mental Health Association.

He was an Associate Professor and director of field placement at the University of Tennessee School of Social Work in Nashville, TN. He lectured at various colleges and universities. He served on the board of the National Council of Social Work Education and was a member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers.

Mr. Savage joined the United States Probation Office in 1973 and was appointed Chief of the Federal Office in Nashville in 1978. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 1993. A faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Franklin, TN for over 50 years. Mr. Savage has served on several Presbytery Committees. He is a past President of the Board at Monroe Harding Children’s Home. He cherished his time as patriarch to close loving family and being of service to others.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37069. Pastor Chris Joiner will officiate. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Youth Service of Franklin or any charity supporting children or veterans.

