OBITUARY: Don Edward Pekowski

Don Edward Pekowski passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

He was born on November 19, 1949 in St. Louis Missouri.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Benard and Irene Pekowski; brother, Robert Pekowski; sister, Dotty Babonett.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marsha Pekowski and his nephew Bobby Babonett of St. Louis, Missouri.

Don received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of St. Louis, Missouri. He worked for Frito-Lay for over 30 years before retiring from the company.

He was a huge sports fan of football, Nashville Predator hockey and NASCAR. He and the “Frito Crew” loved traveling to the races together.

