OBITUARY: Dolores Ann DePriest Murphy

Dolores Ann DePriest Murphy, age 90, of Brentwood, TN passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Mrs. Murphy is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James “Jim” Murphy.

Mrs. Murphy is survived by her son, Jamy (Lisa) Murphy; daughter, Kelly (David Hughes) Murphy; granddaughters, Rachael Snow, Larissa (Adam) Beecher, Jessica Murphy, Mallory (Scott) Wesson; great-grandchildren, Casey and Stephanie Mobley, Emma Grace, Lilli, and Murphy Beecher, Addison Murphy, Novella and Corbin Wesson.

Mrs. Murphy was a long-time supporter of Brentwood Civitan and girls’ softball as a coach’s wife. She was a mother to all and committed her life to loving, supporting, and caring for her many generations of family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1 o’clock prior to service. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wreaths Across America or a local animal shelter.

