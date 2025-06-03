OBITUARY: Dixie Kriss Hutchins

Dixie Kriss Hutchins, age 90, passed away on Memorial Day in Franklin, Tennessee, due to complications from shingles.

Born on February 1, 1935, in Lawton, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Harry Vincent Kriss and Frances Gregston Kriss. Dixie grew up in Lawton and, while attending a U.S. Army dance, met the love of her life, Howard Wesley Hutchins of Detroit, Michigan, who was stationed at Fort Sill Army Base. They married on September 6, 1953, and began their life together in Detroit, where they raised four children and formed lifelong friendships.

In 1968, the Hutchins family moved to Freeport, Grand Bahama, later settling in Centerville, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio, before eventually relocating to Knoxville, Tennessee. After Howard’s retirement, they enjoyed many happy years in Punta Gorda, Florida. In their later years, they moved to Franklin, Tennessee, to be closer to family, where Dixie lovingly cared for Howard until his passing.

A lifelong Methodist, Dixie was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was known for her sharp mind, quick wit, and deep love of learning. An avid reader, she often finished three or four books a week and enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles, and staying current on news and world events.

Dixie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Hutchins; her daughter, Shelley D’Arcy (Kevin); her parents, Harry and Frances Kriss; her sister, Elaine Bivar; and her brother, Donald Kriss.

She is survived by her Children: Jeff Hutchins (the late Judy, and Eileen), Kim Brannon (Todd), and Ami Kase (Mark): “Children in-law”: “Susie Brannon (the late Travis Brannon); Grandchildren: Rachel Brannon (Dillon Brackman), Chase Brannon (Linda), Jason and Kristen Hutchins, Fiona, Meggy, and Conor D’Arcy, Alex and Baxter Kase; grand-nephews: the late Travis Brannon and Collin Brannon (Kimber); and great-grandson: Calvin Brannon.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include Jason Hutchins, Kristen Hutchins, Alex Kase, Baxter Kase, Chase Brannon, and Conor D’Arcy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamson County Public Library or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the dedicated care team at The Reserve at Spring Hill Skilled Nursing Facility, the Gentiva Hospice staff, and the many dear friends who offered love and support during Dixie’s final days.