Dione Dennette Beyers (née Sheppard), age 54, of Franklin, TN, passed away on April 19, 2026. Dione was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister who found her greatest joy in her family and her home. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and her deep affection for her English bulldog Charlie, who was a constant and beloved companion.

She is survived by her husband, Brent Beyers; her children, Cassandra and Samantha; her grandchildren, Christian and Bella; her mother, Mary (Gilbert) Schmidt (née Aldrich); and her sister, Deana (Richard) Ostrowski (née Sheppard); Aunts and Uncles. Dione was preceded in death by her father, Dean Frank Sheppard, and her sister, Denise Margaret Rupcic (née Sheppard); Grandparents, and her English Bulldog Jackson. Her warmth and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her in the Franklin community and beyond.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.