OBITUARY: Dillie Hodge

Dillie Hodge’s life came to an end on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the age of 87, at her residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Ms. Hodge was born on October 8, 1938, in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Georgianna and William Hodge.

Dillie leaves to cherish her many memories, grandchildren, Sheena Hall, Derrick Hall, Kerrick Hall and Ashley Hall; 13 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ms. Hodge will lie in state on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Thursday, February 26, 2026 from 11 until 12 at Little Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 949 Green Street., Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Elder James Coure, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email