OBITUARY: Dianne Bradford

Ruby Dianne Bradford, age 68, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her residence

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at 2:00 PM with Pastor Rick officiating at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dianne was born July 28, 1953 in Rutherford County and was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Morris and the late Dorothy Mai Etheridge Morris. She married Leroy Bradford who preceded her in death on December 23, 2017. She earned a degree at Branell College in Business Management and worked at Williamson County Health Department for fifteen years. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed sewing, gardening, making crafts, and reading. She will be missed by all.

Dianne is survived by her son, Carey (Rachel) Bradford of Thompsons Station; daughter, Tracy Bradford of Columbia; brother, Donald Edward Morris of Summertown; sisters, Patricia Morris (Farriel Scott) of Columbia, Tammy Jenkins of Etheridge, Lisa (Jeff) Poarch of Lewisburg, and Leigh Ann Hinson of Columbia; step brother, Larry Swann of Summertown; step sister, Rhonda Brown of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dakota Bradford and Shelby Bradford; and step grandson, Garrett Deal.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Griggs and nephew, Steven Pulley.

Pallbearers will be Dakota Bradford, Brad Cashion, Donald Morris, Blake Jenkins, Brandon Connell, and Tracy Bradford.