OBITUARY: Diane Martin Weatherford

Diane Martin Weatherford, age 79, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at home in Franklin, TN with her daughter by her side after a cancer diagnosis on March 1, 2023.

Diane was born July 8, 1943, in Knoxville, TN. She was the only daughter of the late Dana Joe Martin and the late Eunice (“Marie”) Martin.

Diane is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Judge James L. (“Jim”) Weatherford, who died September 10, 2010 (age 79), and step-son William Bailey (“Bill”) Weatherford who died in 2008 at the age of 48.

Diane is survived by her son, Dana Ross Wilkerson (wife Kelly Clark) and daughter, Kelli Diane Olin (husband Michael Olin).

Diane is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren that she loved very deeply, Michael Blake (“Blake”) Olin; Ross C. Wilkerson; and Ashley Diane Olin who all called her “Bubbie.”

Diane attended High School in Knoxville, TN before moving to Nashville, TN and graduated from Donelson High School. Upon graduation she attended Helena Dye’s Beauty School to pursue a career as a hairdresser. In the history of the beauty school, she received only the third award for excellence given to a graduating student. She was very proud of this award and went to work at a salon on West End Avenue in Nashville. She built her clientele quickly making them look chic and current. She married, had two children, and eventually took over co-ownership of the salon. She later sold the salon and began working in Green Hills at The Gazebo, and then at Wanda’s Salon before retiring and marrying her beloved husband, Judge James L. (“Jim”) Weatherford on March 20, 1999 after 22 years of dating following their first meeting at a Halloween costume party on October 31, 1977.

Diane enjoyed growing award-winning roses, gardening, was an amazing decorator, an accomplished artist, and loved traveling all over the world, including many amazing trips to Europe, Egypt, Jerusalem, Russia, and many U.S. states attending horse races with her husband and then later with her children and grandchildren. She wanted to give her children and grandchildren lasting memories traveling with her instead of material things and boy did she ever! She never met a stranger with her outgoing friendly personality and was always up for a new travel adventure. She had a life that most people only dream of and was so thankful to Christ for her many blessings. She especially loved her English Bulldog, Harley, who’s ashes are being buried with her per her request.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Glenwood Cemetery, on Campbellsville Pike in Maury County, Tennessee with Reverend Jeff Foster officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

More Obituaries