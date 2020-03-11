Diane Lynn Mitchell, age 69 of Brentwood, TN passed away March 8, 2020. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Toledo.

Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Gauthier Mitchell; nephew, Matthew Mitchell and niece, Jenna Mitchell. She is survived by her father, Othelis Mitchell; brother, Mark (Leah) Mitchell and nephew, Andrew Mitchell all of Franklin, TN.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, March 12, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Brooks Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Carter, Aaron Iwanciw, Antonio Esmond, David Horwath, Mark Judd and Andrew Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of South Franklin Church of Christ and West Main Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com