OBITUARY: Diane Lynn Downs

Diane Lynn Downs (nee Gause), 75, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024, in Spring Hill, TN.

She was born on August 26, 1948, in Wooster, Ohio.

Diane was a kind-hearted, vibrant, fun-loving, warm, charismatic, and helpful individual.

Diane had a fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse from 1968 to 1972. Following her nursing career, she committed her time to her children as a stay-at-home mom from 1972 to 1996 and was a dedicated and devoted wife to Virgil Dean Downs from 1970 until his passing.

Diane will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her surviving family members, including her brother Robert Gause, her daughter Kimberly Allyson Gillian (Downs), her granddaughter DevVin Lynn Gillian and grandson Gage Barron Gillian, her son Jeffrey Trent Downs, her grandsons Jeffrey Trent Downs, Jr., Joshua Micheal Downs, and Jonathan Edwards Downs, and her granddaughter Carly Elizabeth Downs along with her six great-grandchildren: Ephraim, Tavi, Leni, Maverick, Georgia and Kaden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Dean Downs, her mother Elmira Gause, and her father Robert Gause.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a time later in the year to align with Diane’s wishes for a happy gathering where those she loved can enjoy themselves and embrace the good memories and truly celebrate life.

Diane Lynn Downs will be remembered for her kind-hearted nature, vibrant personality, and her unwavering commitment to her family. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

